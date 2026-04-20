Who is Shaneiqua Elkins? All we know about Shamar Elkins' wife and children after horrific Louisiana shooting

The gunman from Louisiana, who took the lives of eight children — seven of whom were his own, was a 31-year-old Army veteran and UPS employee. He had shared a photo of himself with one of his daughters just hours before the tragic events on Sunday. He was killed during the chase as he attempted to flee into neighboring Bossier City. Shamar Elkins was married to Shaneiqua Elkins. (X@libsoftiktok)

Shamar Elkins carried out this horrific act at three different locations in Shreveport shortly after 6 a.m. Central Time, according to authorities.

The ages of the deceased children ranged from 3 to 11 years old.

Also Read: Shamar Elkins posted concerning message about wife and marriage days before Louisiana shooting

Louisiana shooting victims identified The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the children as Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Sariahh Snow, 11; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Braylon Snow, 5. Seven of the victims were siblings, while one was their cousin.

In addition, Elkins shot two women — his wife, with whom he has four children, and the mother of his other three children — both of whom were shot in the head and are currently in critical condition, NY Post reported.