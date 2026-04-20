What happened in Louisiana? Man's ‘heinous’ shooting rampage leaves 8 children dead: What we know so far

Just before sunrise, the Shreveport neighbourhood in the US's Louisiana woke up to a deadly mass shooting, as at least eight children, all under the age of 14, were killed after a man went on a shooting rampage. Police officers secure a street where eight children, with ages ranging from 1 to 14, were killed in a mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana. (via REUTERS)

While the case is still under investigation, it is being viewed as an attack of domestic violence. However, it remains unclear what may have triggered the shooting spree.

The suspect was killed after a police pursuit and while cops have not yet identified the attacker, reports say he was an adult male.

8 children dead, one of them died trying to escape At least eight children were killed in the attack, all of them between one and 14 and some of them related to the gunman, Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon was quoted as saying by news agency AP. “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen,” Bordelon said.

The attack took place at two homes. The gunman began the firing at one home and moved on to the other where the “heinous act was carried out”, police said.

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Seven children were killed at the second house. Another child was reportedly found dead on the roof after apparently trying to escape. Apart from those killed, two people were wounded in the attack and are undergoing treatment.

Is shooter identified? The shooter was identified as 31-year-old Shamar Elkins, Daily Mail reported, citing Caddo Parish Constable Patrick Young. However, there is no official confirmation on the suspect's identity so far.

Chris Bordelon has reportedly said that the name of the suspect would be released after police notify the families of the victims.

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How was shooter linked to children? According to a report by news agency Reuters, the suspect had children who lived at the home where the gruesome mass shooting took place.

Liza Demming, a neighbour who lived nearby said that she didn't know the shooter by name but added: “He looks like the dad that comes over here,” as quoted in an AP report. The neighbour also said that the suspect was just with the children a few days ago.

What led to suspect's death? According to police, the suspect carjacked a vehicle after the shootings and was killed when police fired at the vehicle during a chase.

The shooter reportedly drove to Bossier Parish, where he was shot and killed.