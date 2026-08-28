Patrick Osborn: Maine meteorologist goes viral after uncontrollable laughter on air; here's what went wrong

A local meteorologist has gained viral fame after being caught on live television in an uncontrollable fit of laughter that became increasingly hysterical as he attempted to maintain his composure.

Meteorologist Patrick Osborn's live weather report turned chaotic as he couldn’t control his laughter.

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Patrick Osborn, while presenting a routine weather report on Maine's WABI news station, left viewers utterly astonished on Sunday morning as he repeatedly tried, and failed, to suppress his giggles.

In the video, Osborn appeared to be gasping for air while he expressed temperatures amidst his laughter, continuously apologizing until his speech became entirely unintelligible due to the laughter.

According to NY Post, WABI uploaded the video to TikTok. By Thursday evening, the video had accumulated almost nine million views.

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Patrick Osborn speaks out after laughter episode

{{^usCountry}} The episode of laughter lasted approximately one minute, during which Osborn briefly left the frame before coming back and ultimately handing over to a colleague. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The episode of laughter lasted approximately one minute, during which Osborn briefly left the frame before coming back and ultimately handing over to a colleague. {{/usCountry}}

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Reflecting on the incident with WABI co-anchor Brian Sullivan, Osborn remarked, “I got a fit of laughter that I was not able to control on air, unfortunately. A lot of times, something funny happens, and I’m able to contain myself, but this one, it was just a little too overwhelming.”

He disclosed that the laughter stemmed from a prank he had tried to execute on his colleague, anchor Josh Gabbard, which ultimately ended up backfiring on him.

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Charlie Brown video prank

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During a commercial break, Osborn mentioned that he had played a brief Charlie Brown video for its sound effects, not realizing that the clip was, in fact, an hour-long compilation that repeated the sound every few minutes.

He remarked that the audio unexpectedly replayed just as he was beginning his weather segment, which almost immediately caused him to burst into hysterical laughter.

“It’s the Charlie Brown phone call noise. It’s one where his mom or teacher calls him, and it’s the ‘Wa, wa, wa,’” Osborn stated to the station.

“Something as silly and light-hearted as a Charlie Brown sound made me completely lose my composure," he continued.

“I was just trying to keep it together but I couldn’t. Like, when you’re not supposed to laugh, you’re in an environment when you can’t laugh, and you’re trying to hold it back, that just makes it 10 times worse,” the meteorologist added.

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