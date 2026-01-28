Who was Roland Steadham? CBS meteorologist killed in tragic Idaho plane crash

Data from online flight records state that the plane lost communication at 10:55 a.m., just 12 minutes after its departure from Emmett Airport.

Roland Steadham, 67, who served as the chief meteorologist at CBS2, a Boise-based CBS affiliate, was among the two people killed in the plane crash that occurred on Tuesday over the Payette River near Emmett, Idaho.

A veteran meteorologist from CBS and devoted father tragically lost his life in a plane accident when his aircraft struck a power line and descended into a frigid river in rural Idaho.

Roland Steadham dies: Gem County Sheriff’s Office issues statement In a Facebook statement, Gem County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday that initial reports suggest that a small aircraft struck a power line and subsequently crashed onto the ice in the river.

“Two male occupants were aboard and both were fatally injured in the crash. Gem County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gem County Fire and EMS responded to the incident and remain on scene. Power is out and Idaho Power is working with first responders to restore the lines as soon as the scene is secure. Gem County Sheriff’s Office reports that there are no closures along Highway 52,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

The identity of the second victim has not yet been disclosed, and additional information regarding the aircraft model — registered to Northwest Registered Agent LLC — or the specifics surrounding the crash remains unavailable.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Gem County Sheriff’s Office.

Steadham was an accomplished pilot Steadham was highly regarded as a skilled pilot and “operated a small aircraft out of Emmettm.” as per CBS2.

It remains unclear whether Steadham was in control of the aircraft during the incident.

A seasoned pilot with over 3,000 hours of flight experience, Steadham had visited students at the aviation class of Payette River Regional Technical Academy in Emmett just a week prior to his tragic passing to share his enthusiasm for flying.

Steadham is survived by his wife, six children, and numerous grandchildren.