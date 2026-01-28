What is the name of winter storm that could become Bomb Cyclone? New alert issued after deadly storm Fern kills over 40

The frigid temperatures will be severe for the majority in the eastern portion of the nation. Areas in the Ohio Valley, Northeast, and Midwest are predicted to remain below freezing for the entire week. Nighttime temperatures are anticipated to fall below freezing temperatures in Texas, the Mississippi River Valley, and the Southeast, according to AccuWeather.

This follows a significant winter storm Fern that resulted in ice accumulation throughout the South, over a foot of snowfall in the North, and left more than 1 million people without electricity. At least 42 people people were killed across the US due to the Arctic blast, according to the Associated Press.

Winter Storm Gianna has been officially named and is expected to be the nor’easter that will affect the East Coast this weekend. There is a possibility of considerable snowfall and strong winds throughout the Carolinas and Virginia , including the immediate coastline. In addition, powerful winds may lead to coastal flooding during high tide periods.

The cold air that has established itself over the South and East this week will contribute to the likelihood of wintry conditions throughout the week, including the possibility of another winter storm this weekend.

“Late this week, a storm is expected to strengthen along a stalled front near the Gulf Coast. This will bring the opportunity for rain and some wintry precipitation for the Southeast,” stated AccuWeather Long Range Expert Paul Pastelok.

As early as Friday, precipitation may commence along the Gulf Coast. Rain is anticipated primarily south of Interstate 10, stretching from Louisiana to Florida. Depending on the precise timing of the storm's intensification, snow may mix with rain from Interstate 10 northward, affecting parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Georgia, as per AccuWeather.

Also Read: North Texas schools and colleges closed due to hazardous winter weather: Check full list here