North Texas schools and colleges closed due to hazardous winter weather: Check full list here

North Texas schools: Families across North Texas are modifying their plans as schools, daycares, colleges, and offices remain shut down due to hazardous winter weather on Wednesday. North Texas schools and colleges are closed due to hazardous winter weather, impacting families and students. (Bloomberg)

The freezing precipitation that occurred over the weekend resulted in many secondary roads becoming impassable and made several driveways particularly hazardous across the state.

In addition, several power crews were strategically positioned in preparation for the potential impact on power lines caused by the weight of the frozen rain and ice, or due to the breaking of tree branches. The majority of power outages are reported in the far East Texas region, affecting just over 60,000 residents who are presently without electricity, as per the latest update.

North Texas winter weather: School closures for Fort Worth ISD and Dallas ISD Both Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD have announced that all schools will be closed on Wednesday. Fort Worth ISD stated, “While conditions have improved in some areas, many neighborhood and side roads remain icy and not passable, creating unsafe travel conditions for buses, student drivers, staff, and families. The decision prioritizes the safety of students and staff,” reported Wfaa.com.

Other significant districts, such as Mansfield, Lewisville, Little Elm, and Denton ISDs, are also closed, while some districts are still assessing conditions before reaching final decisions.

North Texas winter weather: Are colleges closed on Wednesday? The closures are not limited to schools alone. Colleges such as Collin College and Texas Woman’s University are transitioning to online learning or canceling classes altogether, while numerous private schools, charter schools, and early childhood centers across the region are either closed or providing remote instruction, as per Fox4 News.

Are government offices closed on Wednesday? Government offices in various cities such as Irving, Krum, Midlothian, and Ovilla are operating on limited hours or are completely closed.

In addition, Meals on Wheels programs in Dallas, Cleburne, and Hood County have suspended their deliveries.

List of schools closed on Wednesday in North Texas The following is a list of schools and colleges in North Texas that will be closed due to snow, ice, storm damage, or severe weather, according to a Fox4 News report.

Click here to check full list