What's happening at Hulen Mall? Shooting reports at S Hulen St, Fort Worth spark fears; first details out

Reports claimed a shooting had taken place at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, Texas on December 6. The mall is located at 4800 S Hulen St. A shooting was reported at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth, sparking fears. (Hulen Mall)

One person on social media claimed that the shooting took place outside the Macy's there. “Someone shot outside of macys hulen mall , check on your people !,” they wrote on Facebook.

Another added, “Shooting at hulen Mall steer clear just trying to enjoy candle day.” Yet another said, “Someone just got shot at Hulen mall yall check on yall people.” A person complained on the social media platform, “Why it’s always something going on at hulen mall they said it was a shooting I suppose to go to work NOT !”.

It is not clear if there is an active shooter situation yet. Authorities have not yet commented on the incident. Details of whether anyone has been injured, and the possible shooter are not out yet either.

Hulen mall prohibits the carrying of firearms on premises. The Code of Conduct states “No firearms or illegal weapons.” Macy's is an anchor tenant at the Hulen Mall and spans three floors, while most other stores there are across two floors.

The news of the shooting comes on Candle Day, which falls on the first Saturday of every December, and is celebrated by Bath and Body Works. This time it is on December 6, and Bath and Body Works has an outlet at the mall as well.

Past shooting at Hulen Mall

The report of today's shooting comes after an incident in January 2024, where a bystander was hospitalized after several people shot at each other outside the mall. Authorities had said at least three people had begun to shoot at each other. A bullet had then grazed a bystander on the head.