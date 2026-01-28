Texas H-1B visa freeze: Will private firms be affected by Gov. Greg Abbott's decision?

In a huge blow to H-1B visa holders and applicants in the state of Texas, Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday froze recruitment of H-1B visa holders in the public universities and state agencies of the state. Representational image. (Reuters)

State agencies and universities were notified of the decision via a letter on Tuesday. The freeze will stay in effect till May 31, 2027. Any agencies at universities will require permission from the Texas Workforce Commission for exceptions to be considered.

However, a relief for many H-1B visa holders in Texas will be that the order applies only to universities and state agencies. Private firms can continue to hire H-1B employees and will not need prior approval from the Texas Workforce Commission.

Abbott's order comes amidst his heightened rhetoric against H-1B visa employees, particularly in Texas school districts. Recently, in an interview with Mark Davis, he said that he does not see the need for H-1B employees in schools.

"I don't see any reason why we need any H-1B visa employees in our public schools in the state of Texas," Abbott said. "But we're going to find out if there's some unique skill set or whatever the case may be."

Why Gregg Abbott Froze H-1B Hiring In the directive, Governor Gregg Abbott said that the visa freeze was instituted in light of the recent reports of abuse of the H-1B visa program in the state. "The economy of Texas should work for the benefit of Texas workers and Texas employers," Gov. Abbott's directive read.

Also read: H-1B visa stamping delays extend to 2027, disrupting Indian workers' travel plans, ‘They are not in any hurry to…’

"In light of the recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government's ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions...," the order read.

There are over 41,000 H-1B visa holders in Texas in fiscal year 2025, data from the US federal government shows.