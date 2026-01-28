Arctic Blast and Bomb Cyclone map: Which US states will be most impacted?

An arctic blast and a bomb cyclone may occur at the same time this weekend, affecting weather conditions throughout the eastern United States and bringing yet another winter storm to the Eastern Seaboard. A bomb cyclone may hit coastal North Carolina and Virginia this weekend, coinciding with an arctic blast. (AP)

This forecast follows closely on the heels of Winter Storm Fern, which recently traversed a significant portion of the US, from Texas to the Northeast, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 people. As of Tuesday, hundreds of thousands of residents remain without power, while the likelihood of another significant winter storm impacting this weekend increases, driven by arctic air moving into the US and a developing storm off the East Coast that is anticipated to rapidly strengthen into a bomb cyclone.

What is a Bomb Cyclone? A bomb cyclone is defined as a weather phenomenon where the central pressure of a low-pressure system decreases by at least 24 millibars within a 24-hour period, as per the Weather Channel.

Bomb cyclones are generally observed off the East Coast, often bringing strong winds and snowfall.

“We know that low pressure is likely to quickly strengthen offshore of the Outer Banks on Saturday night,” MyRadar senior meteorologist Matthew Cappucci mentioned in a post on X on Tuesday morning.

“It will probably become a ‘bombogenetic cyclone,’ meaning it will rapidly deepen, or intensify. That means a strong, windy system vacuuming lots of air inwards. At the very least, the Outer Banks and Cape Cod will see 40+ mph winds.”

While the forecast for snowfall totals and the precise timeline and trajectory of the storm remain uncertain, AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines informed Newsweek that the storm is unlikely to impact the communities that have been most severely affected and are still recovering from Winter Storm Fern.