Kanye West's Heil Hitler played for Nick Fuentes, Tate brothers, Myron Gaines; Miami nightclub takes big action - watch

The controversial track and the presence of figures like Fuentes, who's openly made antisemitic remarks, has led to the clip becoming viral. Now, the nightclub has not just issued a statement but has also taken strict action against those involved.

Vendome nightclub in Miami's South Beach has been mired in controversy since a video from inside began to circulate online. In the video, right wing influencer Nick Fuentes , Andrew Tate and his brother, Myron Gaines, and others could be seen listening to Kanye West's Heil Hitler .

The club on Washington Avenue has been getting a lot of backlash after the video began to circulate. With Miami Beach and Miami-Dade leaders demanding accountability over the incident, Vendome sprung to action.

Vendome statement on the incident “Vendôme has completed its internal review of the unfortunate circumstances and events that occurred in our premises and has taken decisive action,” they said in an Instagram post.

The post continued, “This isolated incident involved three people which have been terminated from their employment and are no longer affiliated with Vendôme. Vendome has a zero tolerance policy towards antisemitism or any other form of discrimination. We have also permanently banned the individuals involved in this incident from the Vendôme premises. They are no longer welcome at our establishment under any circumstances.”

“Although Vendome was not aware in advance of the incident, however, it should have never occurred. Vendôme has implemented new protocols and safeguards, including strict content controls, enhanced management oversight, and a zero-tolerance enforcement policy, to ensure our venue is never used as a platform for discrimination, hate, antisemitism or any other behavior harmful towards our community! We recognize the real harm this incident may caused to the Jewish community and to Miami Beach as a whole. Vendome remains committed to providing a respectful and inclusive space and environment for all members of our community, and we will continue to act accordingly,” they added.