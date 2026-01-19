US anthem heckler at NBA Game in London draws huge cheers with 3-word blunt message for Trump: Watch

In a video posted on X, Williams can be heard performing the US national anthem when a person from the audience exclaims “leave Greenland alone,” garnering a loud cheer from others.

Actress Vanessa Williams delivered a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner prior to the Memphis Grizzlies' matchup against the Orlando Magic at the O2 arena. She is currently starring in The Devil Wears Prada on London's West End.

The national anthem of the United States was met with boos and heckles during an NBA game held in London on Sunday, where a person shouted: “Leave Greenland alone.”

Chris Daw, a lawyer who shared the video, commented: “The mood of the British crowd at the O2 last night was very clear. Cries of ‘Leave Greenland Alone!’ were met with loud cheers during the US national anthem. And there were jeers of irony at the line, 'land of the free.' I have never seen any national anthem treated like this - feelings are running high in Britain about Trump's attempt to appoint himself King of the World.”

Trump's new warning over Greenland President Donald Trump has delivered a new warning regarding Greenland, stating that “now is the time” to eliminate the “Russian threat.”

The US President stated in a post on Truth Social on Sunday: “NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it. Now it is time, and it will be done!!! President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump has consistently asserted that Greenland, which he expresses a desire for America to acquire due to national security, is facing pressure from both Russia and China.

Speaking to reporters on January 11, the POTUS said, “In the meantime, you have Russian destroyers and submarines, and China destroyers and submarines all over the place. We’re not going to let that happen.”

However, Major General Søren Andersen, the commander of Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command in Greenland, has countered this narrative, stating to the Axel Springer Global Reporters Network: “No. We don’t see a threat from China or Russia today. But we look into a potential threat, and that is what we are training for.”