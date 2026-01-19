'It's time, it will be done': Trump's fresh warning to Denmark after joint EU statement over Greenland

President Donald Trump on Monday doubled down on his push for greater US control over Greenland, issuing a sharp warning after Denmark and seven other European countries released a joint statement rejecting tariff threats and backing Copenhagen’s sovereignty over the Arctic island. In his latest warning on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump said, “you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland." (File photo/REUTERS)

Trump’s remarks came amid a growing diplomatic row, triggered by his renewed assertion that the United States needs Greenland for national security reasons and his willingness to use trade pressure to force talks.

Posting on Truth Social, Trump accused Denmark of failing to address security concerns around Greenland despite repeated warnings from NATO.

“NATO has been telling Denmark, for 20 years, that ‘you have to get the Russian threat away from Greenland.’ Unfortunately, Denmark has been unable to do anything about it,” he wrote.

“Now it is time, and it will be done!!!” President Trump added.

Also Read | 8 European countries push back after Trump's tariffs over Greenland, warn of ‘dangerous downward spiral’

His comments followed days of pushback from European capitals after Trump warned that countries opposing America’s desired control of Greenland could face tariffs, starting with 10 per cent from February 1 and rising to 25 per cent from June, reorted Asociated Press.

European allies push back Eight European nations – Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland – issued a joint statement on Sunday, warning that tariff threats would damage relations with Washington.

“Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral,” the statement said, while stressing that the countries were ready to engage in dialogue “based on principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Also Read | Trump tariff bombs 8 European nations over Greenland. Why does he want control of the Danish territory?

Several of these nations are close US allies and are already subject to existing US tariffs of between 10 per cent and 15 per cent, a Reuters report said.

Tensions rise, troops deployed As the dispute escalates, the eight countries have also sent small numbers of military personnel to Greenland. The deployments, reported by AP, have added to tensions between the US and its European partners over the future of Denmark’s vast, mineral-rich territory.

European leaders said the moves were being misinterpreted by Washington and were aimed at maintaining security in the region rather than challenging US interests.

Denmark welcomes European solidarity Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she was encouraged by the unified response from across Europe.

In a written statement, Frederiksen said she was heartened by the consistent messages of support, adding: “Europe will not be blackmailed,” reported Reuters.

Trump has repeatedly argued that Greenland is vital to US national security, claiming that China and Russia are seeking to expand their influence in the Arctic. He first floated the idea of buying Greenland in 2019, describing it at the time as “a large real estate deal” that could help Denmark manage its finances.

Even some of Trump’s populist allies in Europe distanced themselves from the proposal.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Sunday that she had spoken to Trump about the tariff threat, calling it “a mistake,” AP reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron also rejected the approach, saying that “no intimidation or threats” would succeed, “whether in Ukraine, Greenland or anywhere else in the world when we are faced with such situations.”

Jonas Gahr Støre, Norway Prime Minister also said, “Threats have no place among allies. Norway's position is firm: Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark.”