Davie shooting reports: Police respond near Aveda Institute South Florida

Police activity was reported near the Aveda Institute South Florida in Davie on Tuesday following reports of a shooting.

Davie Police told NBC Miami that officers responded to a reported shooting but said they were not searching for any suspects.

The incident occurred near the 4100 block of South University Drive, outside the Aveda Institute cosmetology school and the neighboring Know-It-All Preparatory School.

Witnesses shared images and videos on social media showing a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, including multiple police vehicles and helicopters.

One person wrote on X, "Happening Now. 40+ police cars and helicopters descending on Aveda Institute in Davie FL. International Blvd North just south of Nova Southeastern Univ. is blocked. School evacuated saw cops taking up M-16 rifles. heading in. More to follow."

Another wrote, "Critical shooting near possible Aveda beauty school Davie on University."

NBC Miami reported that St. David Catholic School, located nearby, was placed on lockdown as a precaution. The outlet also said authorities were examining a white vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes and a body visible in the passenger seat.

Officials have not released additional details, and the circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.