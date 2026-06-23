Paul Kueker family: All we know as tragedy at Madison Square Garden Goose Concert kills father of two

A 51-year-old man, who tragically fell to his death on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden while attending a Goose concert, has been identified as a father of two. Paul Kueker and his wife were marking their 25th wedding anniversary when their evening took a sudden and heartbreaking turn.

Paul Kueker's family: Here's what you need to know

Paul Kueker, 51, fell to his death at Madison Square Garden during a Goose concert while celebrating his 25th anniversary. (Facebook/Patti Hoxsie Finelli)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“He was the greatest kid in the whole wide world. He has two children, a beautiful wife, and he took care of me like I was a piece of gold,” Patricia Finelli, the mother of Kueker, told the New York Post.

“He had taken his wife to the Goose concert because their 25th anniversary is on Tuesday,” she added.

The mother of the victim reported that her son went to the restroom and did not come back, which alarmed his wife, who was subsequently notified by the police about the incident. The Connecticut resident, who served as a senior manager at Smartcon, fell from the Chase Bridge in the renowned New York City venue at approximately 10 p.m. during the ongoing concert.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

“Paul meant the world to everyone at Smartcon,” stated general manager William Brown following Kueker's demise. The members of Goose were not aware of the occurrence until after they began their 16-song setlist around midnight.

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken to learn of the tragic event that occurred at tonight’s show,” the band stated on its official Instagram account. “We extend our deepest sympathy to everyone affected.”

Paul Kueker death: All on tragic fall

Venue personnel cordoned off and evacuated a minimum of seven rows in the lower section close to the spot where Kueker fell, based on images posted by concert attendees on social media.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kueker, hailing from Niantic, Connecticut, served as the director of operations at the energy management firm Smartcon Solutions.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of Paul Kueker,” general manager William Brown stated in a statement.

“Paul meant the world to everyone at Smartcon. He was an extraordinary person and a valued member of our team, and the loss is felt deeply across our entire company.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. He will be profoundly missed.”

Goose was on stage for the second night of a two-show engagement at Madison Square Garden when the unfortunate incident occurred.

The band finished their 16-song performance shortly after midnight, with the members discovering Kueker’s passing only after they had exited the stage.