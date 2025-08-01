Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
PayPal and Venmo down? Users report payment failures and login issues

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 06:30 pm IST

PayPal and Venmo are reportedly down for some users in the United States, with many reporting issues ranging from failed payments to login problems.

PayPal and Venmo are reportedly down for some users in the United States, with many turning to DownDetector to report issues ranging from failed payments to login problems and inaccessible app features.

PayPal and Venmo are reportedly down for some users in the United States.(REUTERS)
PayPal and Venmo are reportedly down for some users in the United States.(REUTERS)

As of 9 a.m. EDT Friday, DownDetector had received over 700 outage reports related to PayPal and nearly 900 for Venmo.

One person reported o DownDetector, “Paypal not letting me transfer money or anything can y'all please fix the issue.”

Another wrote, “Is Venmo working ? I'm not receiving payments that were sent.”

As of now, neither PayPal nor Venmo has issued a statement regarding the reported outage.

News / World News / US News / PayPal and Venmo down? Users report payment failures and login issues
