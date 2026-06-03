Peace and Freedom party California Governor race candidate: All about Ramsey Robinson

California voters head to the polls Tuesday in a closely watched primary election that will help decide the state's next governor, determine candidates for all 52 congressional districts and shape key races ahead of November. Ramsey Robinson has become one of the candidates running in California's 2026 governor race who has drawn some attention.

Ramsey Robinson is in the race for the California Governor polls under the Peace and Freedom party. (Facebook/Ramsey Robinson)

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He is a social worker, activist and educator currently based in San Francisco. He holds a master's degree in social work from UCLA.

His activism includes helping lead the national “Shut 'Em Down” campaign in 2024, which called for justice for victims of police brutality and freedom for political prisoners, according to his campaign website. He also worked with the Marie Harrison Foundation and Green Action to fight for environmental justice in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhood of San Francisco, per City Times Media.

Robinson announced his campaign on Instagram on June 20, 2025, to coincide with Juneteenth. As a member of both the Party of Socialism and Liberation and the Peace and Freedom Party of California, he describes his campaign as being for the working people of California, not the billionaire class.

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{{^usCountry}} He is currently polling in the combined “other” category at 4%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He is currently polling in the combined “other” category at 4%. {{/usCountry}}

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{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Jabari Brown arrested? MrBeast competition jet winner detained in Paraguay marijuana case What does he stand for? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Civil Rights and Immigration: Robinson wants California to be a full sanctuary state with zero cooperation with ICE. “Undocumented workers pay billions in taxes, yet are locked out of the programs they help fund,” he said via his campaign website. He wants universal access to housing, healthcare and education regardless of immigration status. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Civil Rights and Immigration: Robinson wants California to be a full sanctuary state with zero cooperation with ICE. “Undocumented workers pay billions in taxes, yet are locked out of the programs they help fund,” he said via his campaign website. He wants universal access to housing, healthcare and education regardless of immigration status. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Healthcare: Robinson is pushing for completely free universal healthcare, no fees, premiums or deductibles. “We will cover everyone and everything, dental, vision, mental health, gender-affirming care, reproductive care and elder care. Everyone's covered regardless of immigration status,” he writes on his campaign website. He also wants to abolish medical debt entirely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Healthcare: Robinson is pushing for completely free universal healthcare, no fees, premiums or deductibles. “We will cover everyone and everything, dental, vision, mental health, gender-affirming care, reproductive care and elder care. Everyone's covered regardless of immigration status,” he writes on his campaign website. He also wants to abolish medical debt entirely. {{/usCountry}}

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Economy, wages and housing: Robinson is calling for a $30 minimum wage, union rights for all workers and protections against AI taking jobs. On housing, he said at a May 16 Oakland speech, “California is so unaffordable, during my 20 years in LA, there were years that I had to decide, am I going to pay for health insurance this month or am I going to pay for rent.”

Homelessness and reparations: Robinson supports direct cash reparations for Black Californians and says at a May 16 Oakland speech, “In a state with over a trillion dollar economy, no one should go hungry.”

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Campaign funding and endorsements

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According to City Times Media, Robinson reported earnings of $73,522 in 2025 and had received $90,666 in campaign contributions as of May 29, 2026, based on data from Transparency USA.

He is the official candidate of the Peace and Freedom Party and has received endorsements from Vote Socialist California.

Robinson has been endorsed by several groups, including Fixing a Mess We Didn't Make: Gen Z, New Deal Dems, Vote For Peace's Voting Group, and iVoterGuide California.

About the Peace and Freedom Party

The Peace and Freedom Party (PFP) was founded on June 23, 1967 in California by people who were opposed to the Vietnam War and wanted a political alternative to the Democrats and Republicans, according to the party's official website. The party describes itself as committed to socialism, democracy, ecology, feminism and racial equality and says it represents working people rather than those with wealth and corporate power.

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Since 1974, the party's platform has been both feminist and socialist.

The PFP has been on the California ballot since January 1968, following a massive voter registration drive.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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