Pentagon asks staff to disregard Elon Musk's ‘What did you do last week’ email, netizens quip ‘Will see who wins here’

The newly created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Donald Trump administration aims to reduce the federal government staff. The department has been described as “bloated” and manned with “people that are unnecessary.”

Pete Hegseth was appointed to lead the Pentagon following his confirmation by the Senate.

Pentagon staff received a message from Darin Selnick, the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness.

A look at DoD's message and netizens' reaction

The message posted to X on Sunday afternoon said, “DoD personnel may have received an email from OPM requesting information. The Department of Defense is responsible for reviewing the performance of its personnel and it will conduct any review in accordance with its own procedures.”

“When and if required, the Department will coordinate responses to the email you have received from OPM. For now, please pause any response to the OPM [Office of Personnel Management] email titled ‘What did you do last week.’”

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to DoD's message to its employees, with one writing, “Elon should cut a couple hundred billion from this department for refusing to comply.”

“Elon Musk’s new productivity policy: “Tell me what you did last week or you're fired.' Federal workers: 'We spent it figuring out how to not reply to this email without getting fired.' Efficiency achieved,” another commented.

“We’ll see who wins here. Making Jiffy Pop popcorn now,” one more chimed in, highlighting power struggle in reference to Musk and Hegseth.

Pentagon to lay off 5,400 civilian probationary staff members as Trump backs Musk

Mass layoffs have angered Democratic lawmakers, unions, and the general public, but Trump has defended DOGE and Musk's efforts, saying he is proud of a “force of super-geniuses.”

Musk in a post on X wrote on Saturday that all federal employees will soon receive an email requesting them to document their last week activities. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” he added.

Thousands of federal workers have been terminated since Trump took over the White House. The employees have either accepted the government's offer to quit immediately or get paid for eight months. Notably, the Pentagon said Friday that it will lay off 5,400 civilian probationary staff members this week.