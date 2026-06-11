Pentagon lockdown, evacuation update: What happened at US military HQ; first details

The Pentagon went on lockdown on Thursday while some floors were evacuated. CNN's Haley Britzky reported on the issue and said on X “Multiple floors and corridors inside the Pentagon have been locked down and others are being evacuated, three sources familiar with the situation told CNN.”

Why Pentagon went on lockdown?

An aerial view of the Pentagon, which houses the US Department of Defense headquarters, in Arlington, Virginia.(AFP)

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Arlington Fire & EMS confirmed the incident at the US military headquarters. They noted that there was an incident linked to hazardous materials.

“ACFD units, including our Hazardous Materials Team, are currently operating at the Pentagon in support of PFPA’s Hazmat Team during a hazardous materials incident,” the statement read. “PFPA is primary on this incident. Please go direct to them for any further information,” they further said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency is yet to issue a statement on the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency is yet to issue a statement on the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed that systems within the Pentagon had detected “an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed that systems within the Pentagon had detected “an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance. The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants,” he said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The Pentagon has sophisticated systems to ensure the safety of the building and its occupants. Those systems have detected an air quality issue necessitating precautionary measures until we determine its significance. The Department is executing standard protection protocols, including a shelter-in-place order for the affected area. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants,” he said on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Pentagon is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Pentagon is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense. {{/usCountry}}

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“Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants,” the spokesperson further said.

A message was also sent from the Pentagon security team which said there was an ‘air quality issue’ and it needed additional testing, CNN reported.

“This additional testing could take one to two hours. Response teams are in place and ready to support building occupants if necessary. You may observe response personnel from multiple agencies and precautionary measures taking place in the center courtyard. Please do not interpret these activities,” the message read.

The publication noted floors two through five in corridors four through seven had been locked down, as per their sources. Police were reportedly seen wearing gas masks and full chemical protective gear.

Pentagon incident comes as Trump vows to strike Iran

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The incident at the Pentagon was reported on the same day that President Donald Trump vowed to strike Iran ‘very hard’. In a Truth Social post Trump announced that the US would hit Iran tonight and even outlined plans of taking over Kharg Island sometime in the future.

Trump said the situation would be something akin to Venezuela, where troops had gone at the direction of POTUS and captured their president and his wife, who were flown to the US to face indictment.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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