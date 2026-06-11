Stephen A Feinberg-David Rush: 5 things on Deputy Secretary of Defense amid ties with ex-CIA man caught with $40M gold

Stephen A Feinberg, or Steve Feinberg, deputy secretary of defense, worked closely with David Rush, the ex-CIA official who was caught with $40 million in gold bars at his home. Rush was caught last month and is now under FBI investigation. Feinberg had reportedly contacted the spy agency earlier this year asking to work more closely with Rush, as per New York Times. Stephen Feinberg and David Rush were reportedly working on a program focused on spying on China. (US Department of War)

Rush and Feinberg had a working relationship, as per the publication. Before he was fired, Rush worked with Pete Hegseth's number two on a highly classified program whose focus was to spy on China, the publication noted. Feinberg had reportedly reached out to a senior CIA official, asking for Rush to have a greater role in said program.

Also Read | Ex-CIA officer David Rush's political party links in focus as FBI finds gold bars worth $40 million at his home

As per officials, Feinberg was not aware of the investigation into Rush at the time, NYT reported. However, it shows that Rush had the trust of some top American officials at the same time that he may have been defrauding the CIA of millions.

Stephen Feinberg-David Rush: A look at their relationship Feinberg and Rush reportedly knew each other at least since the former was the head of the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board when President Donald Trump had his first term in office.

Rush, at the time, was an officer in the C.I.A.’s Directorate of Science and Technology. Feinberg, co-founder of Cerberus Capital, a private equity firm, reportedly took interest in this branch of the spy agency when he ran the White House advisory board.

When on this board, Feinberg's tasks included advising the White House and spy agencies on intelligence collection and other matters. As per the publication Feinberg reached out to the CIA on behalf of Rush in late March or early April. However, when officials learnt of the investigation into Rush, he was no longer part of the Pentagon meetings.

Sean Parnell, the Pentagon spokesperson, said earlier in June that reports about ties between Rush and Feinberg were ‘completely false and embellished.’

“Deputy Secretary Feinberg never supported Mr. Rush’s career at any point in his life, nor did he endorse Mr. Rush for any career position,” he had said. Amid this, here's all you need to know about Stephen Andrew Feinberg.