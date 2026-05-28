Ex-CIA officer David Rush's political party links in focus as FBI finds gold bars worth $40 million at his home

The arrest of a former CIA officer with "top-secret clearance" for theft of government property, after $40 million worth of allegedly stolen gold bars were seized by the FBI from his Virginia home, has caused shockwaves. The mugshot of arrested CIA officer, David Rush (L) and the CIA logo. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office and AP)

What's likely even more compromising is that he allegedly faked his background details about his educational degrees from Clemson University in South Carolina and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York. Many are asking how an organization like the CIA could get a top officer's background check completely wrong.

But even as David Rush waits for his first court appearance Friday, some on social media are trying to paint a political link between David Rush and the Democratic Party. The links emerge from the reporting that Rush allegedly carried out the theft of government property between 2009 and 2026, till his arrest. Based on the year when the alleged theft started, claims are doing the rounds that Rush was appointed to the CIA when Barack Obama was the President.

Some posts even go on to call him a straight-out Democrat, even though CIA officials are strictly prohibited from being affiliated publicly with any party. The protocol, however, allows political activities at a personal level.