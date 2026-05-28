White House mocked for paying lengthy tribute to ‘legend’ Harambe, ‘This is the most insane thing…’

“He became a symbol of loyalty, strength, chaos, unity, and the strange beauty of the internet bringing millions of people together for one cause: never forgetting Harambe. Everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news. And somehow, a decade later, his legacy still lives on. Gone, but never forgotten. Rest easy to a true patriot,” it continued, adding, “Forever in our hearts.”

“Today, we remember a legend,” the White House wrote . “On this day in history, Harambe would have celebrated another birthday. An icon that became part of internet history, American culture, and an entire generation’s timeline. Tomorrow marks 10 years since we lost him. Ten years since the moment the world stopped scrolling and collectively mourned something bigger than a meme.”

The White House is being mocked for posting a lengthy tribute to Harambe , the gorilla that turned into an online martyr after it was killed while dragging a child who fell into its zoo enclosure. The White House posted the remembrance on X just hours before the 10th anniversary of the gorilla’s death.

Harambe was shot dead in Cincinnati Zoo on May 28, 2016, in an attempt to save a four-year-old boy who fell into the gorilla habitat. Witnesses recorded the moment the giant gorilla dragged the child’s prone body through a stream inside the exhibit.

Read More | ‘Preventable tragedy’: White House pays tribute to Sheridan Gorman, says murder is ‘direct result’ of failed policies

Zoo staff initially tried to order Harambe to back away. However, they opened fire and killed the gorilla after it refused.

White House’s post mocked Netizens mocked White House post in the comment section of the post.

“WHAT ON GOD’S GREEN EARTH…I am a Cincinnatian. I was at the Zoo just a few days before Harambe was euthanized. This is the most insane thing I’ve ever seen— and I say that as a 3x Trump voter. Someone tell the Comms intern to LOG OFF. This is inappropriate from the WHITE HOUSE. Harambe was going to kill an autistic child, and the people who loved him had to euthanize him… he wasn’t a joke to our city. And neither was the innocent child,” one user commented. “I don't think people are getting the peak sarcasm here, they didn't make a post about George Floyd, but they made one about an APE... Around the same dates of the death. You guys really gotta put 2 and 2 together or else you're going to forget how to be outraged. Went right over your heads!” wrote another.

WTF kind of lame ass sh** is this when the white house is trying to meme for the likes. Pathetic,” wrote a user, while another said, “RIP Harambe who was senselessly taken out by a Tomahawk missile… Oh wait, that was 120 school children in Minab. Glad you’re paying the appropriate respects.”

“Good grief, this is embarrassing. He was euthanized because he attacked an autistic child. This account is proof that the inmates are running the asylum,” wrote a user, while another said, “Who's handling this account? We got White House remembering Harambe before GTA VI !” “Posts like this from the actual White House give me the impression consensus reality is passé,” wrote a user.