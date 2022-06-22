Cheetah cub meets cute puppy friend at Cincinnati Zoo. Watch them play together

Childhood pals are simply irreplaceable, and friendship is a lovely thing. They consistently turn out to be a treasured memory in one's life. And one can only hope that these two animal companions, who became friends after meeting at the Cincinnati Zoo in the United States, will share the same emotions. A video of a charming yet tiny cheetah cub making friends with an equally adorable puppy was recently shared by the official Instagram page of this zoo.

“Cheetah cub Rozi got to meet her puppy companion Daisy! It's not always love at first sight, so everything is done slowly over time. There will be many more play sessions to help the two get acclimated to each other! Eventually, the cheetah will see the puppy as a sibling,” reads the caption that has been shared along with this cute animal video.

The pair can be seen enjoying and frolicking together throughout the clip, which will probably make you think of your very own childhood. With just one viewing, the video is significant enough to make you grin and brighten up the rest of your day.

Take a look:

The animal video was shared just an hour ago and has already received more than 38,500 views on it.

An Instagram user writes, “Omg Daisy’s ears! This interaction is sweet.” “Could Daisy's ears be any cuter? This is so adorable,” reads another comment. A third comment reads, “I'm glad to see Rozi and Daisy together.” A fourth posted, “Typical cat and dog! Love it!”

What are your thoughts on this video?