Pentagon's staff troll Secretary Pete Hegseth's wife with derogatory nickname: ‘Yoko Ono’

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has become the subject of ridicule among Pentagon personnel, who have reportedly bestowed upon his spouse a derogatory nickname.

Jennifer Hegseth, wife of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, draws scrutiny at the Pentagon. Staff have dubbed her 'Yoko Ono,' citing her significant involvement in official matters and raising questions about Hegseth's leadership. (REUTERS)

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Hegseth, 46, became acquainted with his now wife, Jennifer Rauchet, 49, during her tenure as a producer on Fox & Friends, while he served as a co-host of the program in 2017. The couple initiated a romantic relationship that same year.

Pete Hegseth's personal life

During this period, Hegseth remained married to his second spouse, Samantha Deering, with whom he shares three kids: Gunner, 16, Peter Boone, 14, and Rex, 10.

Hegseth and Jennifer welcomed their daughter, Gwendolyn, in 2017, the same year Deering initiated divorce proceedings. Following their marriage in 2019, Jennifer adopted Hegseth's surname. She has three children from a previous marriage.

Jennifer Hegseth has become actively involved in her husband's professional endeavors, participating in significant Pentagon meetings and accompanying President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last month during the signing of an executive order establishing a Military Spouse Commission, which she will oversee.

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According to a new report, Pentagon officials are now disclosing information regarding Hegseth's diminishing competencies, while also revealing an unflattering nickname given to his wife.

Following reports of interpersonal friction, members of the staff have reportedly taken to referring to Jennifer as “Yoko Ono” in private conversations, a source told the Daily Mail.

“Now there’s a woman with an extremely tight leash on the man she married,” the source told the outlet.

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The designation represents an outmoded reference to the Japanese artist and musician Ono, whose guarded temperament and considerable personal influence over John Lennon led to her being assigned responsibility for the breakup of the Beatles.

Jennifer Hegseth's role in her husband's life

Jennifer Hegseth has become her husband's most prominent advisor, as reported by The New York Times in the preceding month, drawing upon testimony from twenty current and former administration officials and individuals within her circle.

“It’s bonkers that a defense secretary would involve his wife in his sensitive official duties, including sharing details of an impending military operation, and face zero consequences,” John Ullyot, ex-Pentagon representative told the Times.

He departed following a three-month tenure serving under Hegseth's leadership, stating, “Any president deserves better judgment from his national security leaders.”

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Leveraging her extensive media expertise, Jennifer has coached her husband in preparation for public appearances, participated in strategic meetings, conducted interviews with prospective Pentagon personnel, and contributed creative concepts for departmental video content, as documented. During May, she organized a luncheon at the Pentagon for military mothers.

The publication further reported that Jennifer has accompanied her husband during his work activities, given ongoing apprehensions regarding his alcohol consumption.