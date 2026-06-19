...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Pentagon tells US lawmakers it needs $80 billion for Iran war and other bills: Report

The Iran war has cost around $25 billion, a Pentagon official told Reuters in April providing the first official estimate of war costs.

Updated on: Jun 19, 2026 01:38 pm IST
Reuters |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

The U.S. Department of Defense needs $80 billion to cover costs from the Iran war as well as other non-war-related bills, Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg told lawmakers in phone calls this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Track updates on Iran US peace deal

A full US supplemental request, which will include money for the Pentagon as well as non-defense priorities such as farm and disaster relief, could be sent to lawmakers in the coming days. (In picture: US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth)(Getty Images via AFP)

A full U.S. supplemental request, which will include money for the Pentagon as well as non-defense priorities such as farm and disaster relief, could be sent to lawmakers in the coming days, the newspaper added. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Also read: 'Bad vibes', a bat, 66 minutes of horror: Blow-by-blow account of house help's murder by doctor in South Delhi

The White House and Pentagon were not immediately available for comment outside business hours when contacted by Reuters. The Iran war has cost around $25 billion, a Pentagon official told Reuters in April providing the first official estimate of war costs.

 
us top news pentagon us iran war us iran conflict
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Pentagon tells US lawmakers it needs $80 billion for Iran war and other bills: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.