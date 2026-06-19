'Bad vibes', a bat, 66 minutes of horror: Blow-by-blow account of house help's murder by doctor in South Delhi

She came for her routine domestic work at the doctor's residence in posh South Delhi area's Mount Kailash on Thursday. An hour later, she was no more as her employer allegedly thrashed her to death with a bat and knife because she brought “bad energy”. L: Apartment in Delhi's Kailash Hills where the alleged murder of the house help (R) took place (HT PHOTOS) Police allege that dermatologist Dr Manish Gupta, 50, fatally attacked his domestic help of more than a decade, Meena Haldar, 45, on the terrace of his apartment building, first striking her with a bat and then stabbing her with a sharp weapon. Investigators say the killing unfolded while Gupta's teenage son was inside the family's flat and shortly after his wife had left for work. By 11.36 am, a neighbour had spotted Haldar lying in a pool of blood and alerted police. Officers arrested Gupta at the scene, where he was allegedly found sitting near the body, according to details mentioned in an earlier HT report.

A view of a building where a woman found murdered in Kailash Hills, Delhi (HT PHOTO)

Police say the doctor has admitted to the crime and cited long-standing grievances against the domestic worker, though investigators are also examining the family's claim that he had been undergoing treatment for mental health issues for the past decade. How the alleged crime unfolded 10:15 am: Accused's wife leaves for work According to police, Tina Gupta, wife of dermatologist Dr Manish Gupta, left for work around 10.15 am. Gupta and his teenage son remained inside their third-floor apartment in Mount Kailash. 10:30-10:45 am: Domestic worker arrives Meena Haldar, 45, who had worked for the Gupta family for over a decade, arrived at the house. Police said she washed clothes before heading to the common terrace to dry them. Before 11:15 am: Doctor follows her to terrace Investigators said Gupta followed Haldar to the terrace. Police later told reporters that the doctor had been unhappy with her work and had wanted her removed, but his family had opposed the move. "He told us that he wanted Meena to be removed from the job but his family members refused to do so. He was upset and felt bad that nobody listened to him. He also told us that he suspected that Meena was bringing bad energy to the house and this affected his son's studies," the earlier HT report quoted a senior police officer as saying. 11:15-11:30 am: Alleged assault and murder Police alleged that Gupta first struck Haldar on the head with a cricket bat, causing her to collapse. He then allegedly stabbed her multiple times with a knife. After the attack, investigators said, Gupta went downstairs and placed the blood-stained weapons near the staircase.

How crime unfolded (HT interactive)

11:36 am: Neighbour spots body A resident in a nearby building noticed a woman lying face down on the terrace in a pool of blood and immediately alerted police through a PCR call. Minutes later: Police arrive Police teams reached the apartment complex and found Haldar dead on the terrace. "She used to work as a domestic help at Gupta's house…and had been there for a long period of time. The accused was also present inside the house and was sitting near the body. He has admitted hitting the victim with a bat and later attacked her with a knife," Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemant Tiwari was quoted as saying. "As of now, the doctor has admitted to the crime and said he was upset with the domestic help. The family has also claimed that he was undergoing treatment for mental health issues for the last 10 years. We are checking all medical documents," he added. Doctor arrested at the scene Police said Gupta remained inside the house after the killing and was arrested shortly after officers arrived. The bat and knife allegedly used in the attack were recovered. Around noon: Protests erupt As news of the murder spread, dozens of domestic workers gathered outside the apartment complex, demanding to see Haldar's body. The crowd later clashed with police. Family devastated Robin Haldar, Meena's son, said, "My mother worked very hard to run the house for years when I was a kid. She provided us with the best life. I can't believe she was brutally killed for no reason. She never took leaves, she always showed up on time. She always listened to them (Guptas). Why did they do this? My mother was lying in a pool of blood. It looks like he stabbed her multiple times. Why? I want answers. My mother always praised them. She worked there for more than 10-12 years."

A view of a building where a woman found murdered in Kailash Hills, under the Amar Colony Police Station area, in South East Delhi (Hindustan Times)