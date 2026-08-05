Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton was seen allegedly harming himself in his Miami home in a shocking TikTok live. The video prompted a flurry of calls to local police.

Perez Hilton health issues: Blogger was hospitalized weeks before horrific livestream, sold Christian merch to pay bills (theperezhilton/Instagram)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Perez was reportedly suffering from health issues. In March, he was hospitalized for an ulcer he got after taking flu medication without food and developed severe sepsis. He was later hospitalized again for deep vein thrombosis that he got in his leg. He had to have a blood clot removed from his leg, Newsweek reported.

In a post, Hilton told his followers that he was going to be reading the Bible for the first time. He credited God for saving his life.

"[God] did something that I can only describe as a miracle. I had been calling out to God for years, opening my heart and inviting Him and now I no longer need to have faith, I no longer need to hope to believe; I know that God is real and that God loves me," Hilton said in a social media video.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Weeks before the self-harm video, Perez was seen selling Christian merchandise to help pay his hospital bills. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weeks before the self-harm video, Perez was seen selling Christian merchandise to help pay his hospital bills. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read | What happened to Perez Hilton? Miami-Dade Sheriff's office issues update after shocking TikTok live video

"You don't want to know how much I had to pay in hospital bills with insurance,” he said in a video. "That's why your boy is now in hustle mode."

He added, "I have all that I had to take care of, and I wasn't able to work for over a month, so I just dropped a new merch collection. I am obsessed with this."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Wear something holy. Praise Him and support your boy if you want,” he further said.

The self-harm incident

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that the office received "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming acts of self harm. Deputies who were dispatched to Hilton's house spoke to family members on the scene.

Deputies arrived and decided to "tactically disengage" while they continued to monitor the situation.

Also Read | Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication. Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The video seemed to show Hilton cutting himself and covered in what appeared to be blood. The video was taken down and TikTok has suspended Hilton's account.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).