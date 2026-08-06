Perez Hilton’s team and family issue health update after horrific livestream, ‘He is able to communicate…’

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton’s team and family have issued a second statement after he was seen allegedly harming himself in his Miami home in a shocking TikTok live. The video prompted a flurry of calls to local police.

Perez Hilton’s team and family issue health update after horrific livestream (theperezhilton/Instagram)

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The statement said that Hilton is now able to communicate.

“Our family wants to once again thank everyone who has reached out with prayers, kind messages, and support for Perez. Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express,” reads the statement. “This has been incredibly difficult and emotional for us, made even harder because very little information has been made available to our family. While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful.”

“We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope,” it continues.

Also Read | Were Perez Hilton's kids at home during horrific TikTok live? What we know as police receive ‘multiple calls’

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{{^usCountry}} “We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we’re taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery. Again, thank you, truly, for all your support and compassion. We are so grateful,” it adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We respectfully ask for your continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover. We will share additional updates as we receive confirmed information and are able to do so. For now, we’re taking things one step at a time and keeping our focus where it belongs, on Perez and his recovery. Again, thank you, truly, for all your support and compassion. We are so grateful,” it adds. {{/usCountry}}

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In an earlier statement, Hilton’s family and team confirmed that he is getting medical care.

The Perez Hilton incident

The Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office told Newsweek that the office received "multiple calls" about a person livestreaming acts of self harm. Deputies who were dispatched to Hilton's house spoke to family members on the scene.

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Deputies arrived and decided to "tactically disengage" while they continued to monitor the situation.

Also Read | Perez Hilton health issues: Blogger was hospitalized weeks before horrific livestream, sold Christian merch to pay bills

"In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication. Unless there is an immediate threat to others, slowing the situation and utilizing crisis intervention techniques can reduce the likelihood of a suicide-by-cop encounter and minimize the risk of injury to the individual, deputies, and the public," the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office told Newsweek.

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The video seemed to show Hilton cutting himself and covered in what appeared to be blood. The video was taken down and TikTok has suspended Hilton's account.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).