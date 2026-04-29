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Pete Hegseth slams Iran war critics as ‘reckless, feckless and defeatist’; see full remarks

During a congressional hearing, Defense Secretary Hegseth defended Trump's Iran strategy, labeling critics as reckless.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 10:45 pm IST
By Prakriti Deb
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US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth lashed out at critics of the Iran war during a congressional hearing, calling them “reckless, feckless and defeatist” as he defended Donald Trump’s strategy and took aim at lawmakers questioning the conflict.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth takes questions from the media during a press briefing at the Pentagon.(AP)

Hegseth praised Trump as the “best negotiator in the world” before facing questions from members of Congress. Among the sharpest critics was Representative Adam Smith, who challenged claims that Iran had conceded to key US demands.

Smith pointed out that Tehran had publicly denied such assertions and argued that previous administrations had prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons without resorting to war. He also raised concerns about the current trajectory, saying that the Strait of Hormuz had been open before the conflict began and questioning whether the situation had improved.

“So what is the plan to actually turn all of this lethal, kinetic action into an improvement in the nuclear situation?” Smith asked during the hearing.

Also Read: Did Kid Rock take Apache helicopter ride with Pete Hegseth at Fort Belvoir? New claim surfaces

A three-week ceasefire has helped reduce immediate costs, though rising global oil prices have pushed up fuel costs for US consumers.

The conflict, which began on February 28, has now crossed the 60-day threshold outlined in the War Powers Resolution of 1973, a limit that requires congressional approval for prolonged military engagement. However, the rule has historically been difficult to enforce, leaving Congress to rely on its control over funding to exert pressure.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Pete Hegseth slams Iran war critics as ‘reckless, feckless and defeatist’; see full remarks
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