Philadelphia escaped prisoner: What happened at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center? Details

A prisoner escaped from the Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, a prisoner hospital in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has escaped. CBS News reports citing sources that officers are currently searching for the male prisoner.

Representational.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Very few details about the situation have been released by the Philadelphia Police regarding the incident. It is not known why the prisoner was in custody and how he escaped from the prison hospital facility.

However, the prisoner is believed to be dangerous as Mantua and the Morton McMichael School have been placed on a lockdown as police search the nearby neighborhoods.

What Happened At Penn Presbyterian Hospital?

According to the available information, the police have not identified the suspect. As of now, the Philadelphia Police Department has not made any social media post regarding the incident. It is unclear if there is any threat to the public as the search continues.

CBS News reports that the police are conducting a search operation, combing through alleys and lanes. Police K-9 and drones have been deployed, the report notes.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This story is developing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This story is developing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON