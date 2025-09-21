Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
Phish concert stabbing: What happened at Hampton Coliseum during rock band's performance?

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 04:29 am IST

Hampton police say a parking lot fight Friday turned deadly after a stabbing left 1 dead, 2 injured. A person of interest was detained but not named.

At least one person was killed and two were critically injured after a stabbing at rock band Phish's concert at the Hampton Coliseum in Hampton, Virginia, on Friday night. On Saturday, the band put out a statement on their social media pages acknowledging the "tragic incident" that took place at the parking lot of the Hampton Coliseum.

"There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life, and two other people were injured," the statement from Phis read. "We are deeply saddened by this. Our hearts go out to all those affected."

What Happened At The Hampton Coliseum

The police in Hampton classified the stabbing as an "isolated incident." They said that all the parties involved in Friday's incident have been identified, but the details have not been made public. A person of interest fled the scene but was arrested by a location nearby, the police added.

It all started with an argument between several people at the parking lot at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The argument soon turned violent, leading to the suspect wielding a knife and fatally stabbing one person and injuring two others. As of now, the Hampton Police Department has not named the suspect. The person of interest, who was detained after the incident, has not been specified as the suspect.

One of the victims seemed to be seriously injured as they had to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance. The other victim reportedly walked into the hospital on their own.

Meanwhile, there is an increased police presence in the area as Phish is set to continue to next two days of their three-day tour in Hampton. However, the police anticipate that there is no further threat to the community.

