Partial solar eclipse today: Will it be visible in the US? Here's what to know

A partial solar eclipse is set to take place on Sunday, September 21, 2025, but if you live in the United States, you will not be able to see it. This rare event is only visible in Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and some small islands in the Pacific and Atlantic. Partial solar eclipse 2025 on September 21: Can people in the US get to see it?(Representative image/Unsplash)

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse happens when the moon comes between the sun and the Earth. This blocks sunlight from reaching us. During a total solar eclipse, the sun, the moon, and the Earth come straight in line, and the day turns into night for some time. Whereas in a partial solar eclipse, the alignment is not perfect, which is why the moon only covers a part of the sun.

As per USA Today, for the upcoming partial eclipse, the sun will look like a crescent, like someone took a bite out of it. People in the area where the eclipse is visible will get to see this weird “bitten Sun”. The view will be special but only for a short time before the moon moves away and the sun looks normal again. Watching a solar eclipse safely, with proper eye protection, is a really cool experience for anyone into space and nature.

Timing of the solar eclipse

The partial solar eclipse starts at 1:29 pm ET on Sunday, September 21, which is Monday in the Southern Hemisphere. The maximum eclipse is at 3:41 pm ET. Timing will vary depending on a person’s location, so check the schedules on websites like Time and Date.

Partial solar eclipse: How to watch from the US

For most people in the US, this will have to be enjoyed through pictures, videos, or live streams. But for those in Australia and nearby regions, it will be a beautiful sight and a reminder of the amazing alignment of the sun, moon, and Earth.

This time, only the Southern Hemisphere will witness the event. About 16 million people, 0.2 per cent of the world’s population, will be able to see this eclipse.

FAQs

1. What is a partial solar eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse happens when the moon only covers part of the sun, unlike a total solar eclipse, where the sun is completely hidden.

2. When and where can I see the September 21 partial solar eclipse?

The partial solar eclipse will be visible on Sunday, September 21, 2025, mainly in Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica, and some small islands in the Pacific and Atlantic. It will not be visible from the United States, where it can only be watched via live streams or videos.

3. How can I safely watch a partial solar eclipse?

Never look directly at the Sun without proper eye protection. Use eclipse glasses, solar viewers, or watch through official live streams to safely enjoy the eclipse. Proper precautions prevent serious eye damage.