Tsunami warning update for Alaska, Hawaii states after massive earthquake off Russia coast

A powerful earthquake jolted Russia’s far eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday, triggering tsunami warnings across the region but causing no immediate reports of casualties or damage, officials said. The US Geological Survey measured the quake at magnitude 7.8, striking at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles). Tsunami warnings were issued after an earthquake off Russia's coast(AP)

Several aftershocks followed, the strongest registering 5.8. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry, however, put the magnitude slightly lower at 7.2.

Read More: Trump says he disagrees with UK PM Starmer on recognising Palestine: ‘One of our few disagreements’

Regional Governor Vladimir Solodov said emergency crews were on high alert and began inspecting residential buildings and public facilities within minutes of the tremor. “This morning is once again testing the resilience of Kamchatka residents,” he wrote on Telegram.

Authorities issued a tsunami warning for the peninsula’s eastern coast, which faces the Pacific Ocean and Bering Sea. Waves between 0.5 and 1.5 meters (1.6–4.9 feet) were forecast in several coastal areas, prompting officials to urge residents to stay clear of shorelines.

The Kuril Islands, lying between Russia and Japan, were also placed under a tsunami watch by Moscow’s Emergencies Ministry. Meanwhile, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center and National Weather Service extended advisories to parts of Alaska, cautioning of potentially dangerous currents and wave surges up to 3 meters (nearly 10 feet) in Kamchatka.

Read More: Jimmy Kimmel taken off air over fear of retaliation from Trump? Shocking claims surface

Is there a tsunami alert today?

The US National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii. There is no threat to British Columbia or Canada following the earthquake, officials said.

Back in July, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake struck Russia's Far East, which prompted tsunami warnings in coastal towns in multiple countries.

(With inputs from Reuters)