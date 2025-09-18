Trump says he disagrees with UK PM Starmer on recognising Palestine: ‘One of our few…’

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said he disagreed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the recognition of Palestine as a state. US President Donald Trump, left, and Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, during a news conference at Chequers, near Aylesbury, UK, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. (Bloomberg)

“I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually,” Trump said during a briefing after a bilateral meeting.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he and the American President "absolutely agree" on the need for an Israeli-Palestine peace roadmap.

"We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable," Starmer said. The UK Prime Minister also said that Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, can have no part in any future governance of Palestine.