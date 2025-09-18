'Use military if needed': What Donald Trump told UK PM Keir Starmer on immigration

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that he told British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to stop the immigration situation in the UK, even advising him to “use the military if needed”.

The remarks came as Keir Starmer said it was important to make a migrant returns deal with France work, to control the number of migrants arriving. Trump met Starmer on the final day of a state visit to the UK.

"You have people coming in, and I told the Prime Minister I would stop it. And it doesn't matter if you call out the military, it doesn't matter what means you use, but it's going to destroy... countries from within," Trump told reporters after the two leaders held a bilateral meeting.

Starmer responded that on Britain's "one in, one out" deal with France, "it is important we're able to prove it can be done."

The two leaders also inked a major deal on tech investment that officials say will create thousands of jobs and attract billions of dollars in investment in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and nuclear energy. US President Donald Trump, left, and Keir Starmer, UK prime minister, during a Red Devils display at Chequers, near Aylesbury, UK, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.(Bloomberg)



Donald Trump says he disagrees with Keir Starmer on the recognition of the Palestinian state

Donald Trump on Thursday said he disagreed with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the recognition of Palestine as a state.

“I have a disagreement with the Prime Minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually,” Trump said.

Starmer said he and Trump "absolutely agree" on the need for an Israeli-Palestine peace roadmap to end the deadly war in Gaza that has been raging for almost two years.

"We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable," Starmer told reporters.

After two days of his state visit to Britain, which the Republican described as an "exquisite honour", Trump was in a relaxed mode at the final press conference when Starmer was focused on skirting over potential areas of disagreement.

The press conference ended without either being tripped up by potential embarrassing subjects, with both batting away questions over the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and his ties to Trump and to Starmer's former ambassador to the US.

