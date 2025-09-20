Partial solar eclipse on September 21: Will it be visible in India & how to watch?

Parts of the world are set to experience a partial solar eclipse on September 21. This will be a partial solar eclipse in which the Moon will cover a part of the Sun, visible in certain regions. However, due to the timings of the eclipse, it will not be visible in India. The partial solar eclipse happening on September 21 will be visible in the Southern Hemisphere.(AP/Representational Image)

The partial solar eclipse is scheduled for September 21. Space.com reported that the eclipse will begin at 1:29 pm EDT and reach its maximum phase at 3:41 pm EDT, when the moon will cover the largest part of the sun.

Timings

Eclipse will begin at 1:29 pm EDT (10:59 pm IST)

End time- 5:53 pm EDT (3:23 am IST)

Maximum eclipse- 3:41 pm EDT (1:11 am IST)

Where will it be visible?

The partial solar eclipse happening on September 21 will be visible in the Southern Hemisphere. Skywatchers across Australia, Antarctica, the Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean will be able to experience this phenomenon. Moreover, countries including Asia, Africa and America will miss it. People in India will also not be able to see it, as the Sun would have already set by that time.

Will it be visible in India?

This partial solar eclipse will not be visible in India, as the Sun will have already set by that time. Due to the timing of the eclipse at night skywatchers will not be able to see it.

What is a partial solar eclipse?

A partial solar eclipse is when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun and blocks the light of the Sun. Depending on the alignment of the three, it may be a total,annular, hybrid or partial eclipse. The September 21 eclipse will be partial, and the observers will see part of the sun covered by the moon. This will be the last solar eclipse of the year.

When will the next solar eclipse be

The next solar eclipse will be on 15 February 2026 and will be visible in parts of Antarctica, Africa, South America, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Indian Ocean. It will be an Annular eclipse. This eclipse will also not be visible in India.