Explore India’s best stargazing spots, tips for first-timers, and expert insights from space enthusiasts

Ever thought of planning a trip just to watch the stars? A few years ago, my son and I set up our telescope under a dark sky, and it felt like the universe had rolled out a welcome mat just for us. In the city, stars hide behind lights and smog, but in a remote spot, the Milky Way stretches like spilt silver across the sky, and meteors streak past like cosmic fireworks. Stargazing has become a way to travel, camp, and explore the cosmos all at once. Pachmarhi in August shows the Milky Way like nothing else, and the Rann of Kutch in winter turns into a meteor shower stage where the sky feels endless. Nishant Gor enjoys the endless skies of Rann of Kutch, where the Milky Way and meteor showers light up winter nights.(Nishant Gor (Stargazing India))

The lure of dark skies

Light pollution blurs the stars in most cities and makes the sky feel flat. Step into a dark-sky location and suddenly every star pops and constellations snap into focus. It is like switching from a blurry photograph to a high-definition image. Stargazing has become a travel trend because it slows you down. You lie on a blanket, point a telescope at Saturn or distant nebulae and just breathe. Watching meteors streak across the sky feels like the universe is giving you a wink.

India’s celestial hotspots for astro tourism

Rann of Kutch, Gujarat.

HT Lifestyle asked Nishant Gor from Stargazing India about his favourite stargazing spot. He said, “The white salt flats stretch forever, and the sky opens wide above you. Kutch is my number one spot for stargazing. I love how there is endless space to set up my gear and no obstructions to block the view. The Milky Way arcs over the horizon and meteor showers streak past in winter. Telescopes reveal rings, moons, and craters like never before.”

Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh.

August brings the clearest skies over this plateau. It is quiet, it is calm, and the Milky Way feels close enough to touch. Families and amateur astronomers can set up telescopes and watch the universe put on a show.

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh.

Remote villages sit high in the mountains, and city lights cannot reach them. The night sky is crisp and clear. You can see the Milky Way glow and nebulae shimmer. Each night feels like an invitation to explore the deep sky.

Coorg, Karnataka.

In the south, Coorg has clear skies at the right seasons. Hilltops and coffee plantations make for peaceful stargazing spots. Binoculars or small telescopes uncover planets and constellations in a calm, cosy setting.

Uttarakhand, Himalayas.

With its high altitude and crisp mountain air, Uttarakhand opens up some of the clearest skies in India. Pruthu Vanara, a 23-year-old astro-photographer, told HT Lifestyle, “At higher altitudes, the clarity is breathtaking. You can see deep-sky objects like the Andromeda Galaxy and the Orion Nebula with exceptional detail.” Warm clothing is essential as the temperature drops quickly at night. A star chart or stargazing apps make the experience easier to follow, and telescopes or binoculars take you deeper into the cosmos.

Phases of the moon captured at Haldwani, Uttarakhand(Harshwardhan Pathak)

Essential tips for the first-time stargazer

Check the moon phase

Plan your trip around a new moon. A full moon makes the sky too bright and washes out faint stars and the Milky Way. Apps like SkyView or Star Walk can show moon phases well in advance.



Dress in layers

Even in warm regions, nights under open skies can get chilly. Bring a jacket, hat, and warm socks. Sitting still for hours can feel colder than expected.



Bring a blanket or chair

Lie down on a blanket or sit on a camping chair. It makes long stargazing sessions comfortable and keeps your eyes steady on the sky.



Use a red flashlight

Red light preserves night vision while still helping you move around safely. White light can ruin your dark adaptation in seconds.



Binoculars are your friend

You don’t need an expensive telescope to enjoy the sky. Even small binoculars reveal craters, moons, and brighter nebulae.



Start with constellations

Learn a few key constellations first. Orion, Ursa Major, and the Southern Cross are easy to find and will help orient you.



Bring snacks and water

Stargazing can take a few hours. Having some light snacks and water keeps you comfortable without disturbing your night.

Check the weather

Clear skies are everything. Check local forecasts and avoid nights with clouds or high humidity.

Stargazing is not just looking at stars. It is stepping into awe, exploring planets, and wandering across the Milky Way. With the right location, a telescope, or even just a blanket, the universe opens up. Next time you plan a getaway, pack your curiosity along with some warm clothes and a flashlight because the cosmos is ready for you.

