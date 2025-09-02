Chasing the monsoon: 5 epic Indian train journeys through the rain-kissed countryside

Train journeys can feel long, but pick the right one and they become the best part of your trip. Sometimes the holiday begins the moment you settle into your seat, not when you reach your destination. With the monsoon here, it’s the perfect time to book a train and soak up the season in style. Vistadome coaches add to the magic, but even the humble sleeper class can be delightful for short rides. Nothing quite matches the charm of open windows, the earthy smell after rain, and a steaming cup of train waali adrak ki chai. Green hills, misty valleys and rain-drenched tracks make Indian monsoon train journeys an unmatched experience for slow, scenic travel lovers.

For longer routes, side lower berths in an air-conditioned coach are ideal. They give you comfort along with a great view. If you’re particular, check which side of the train has better scenery before booking. The online portals don’t always offer this option, so sometimes a quick trip to the ticket counter helps. If not, wing it on the IRCTC website. These rides cost less than flights and are far more scenic.

Mumbai to Goa on the Konkan railway: Waterfalls, tunnels and endless green

The superstar of monsoon train journeys. This stretch through the Western Ghats is a moving painting of waterfalls, valleys, and thick forests. More than 2,000 bridges and 90 tunnels keep things exciting, as you plunge into the dark and re-emerge to misty cliffs and roaring rivers. The Mandovi Express and Jan Shatabdi are favourites. Get a Vistadome ticket and enjoy the monsoon pouring over the glass ceiling as lush hills and fields drift past your window.

Nilgiri toy train to Ooty: A climb into misty hills and green plantations

A UNESCO World Heritage toy train that feels frozen in time. The climb from Mettupalayam to Ooty takes you past tea-scented hillsides and Shola forests gleaming after the rain. The steam engine still runs on the Mettupalayam–Coonoor stretch, puffing through tunnels and over bridges built more than a century ago. The monsoon adds mist, glistening leaves, and the smell of wet tea estates, turning the slow ride into something magical.

Darjeeling toy train: Clouds, loops and tea estates

This one is less about mountain peaks and more about life in the hills. The train rattles past homes, tea gardens, and hill stations while locals wave from the roadside. The track climbs the slopes with sharp loops and zigzag turns, including the iconic Batasia Loop. On a clear day, you might catch Kanchenjunga, but in the monsoon, the mist and rain make the journey itself the show.

Kalka to Shimla: Endless tunnels, forest trails, deep valleys and more

This UNESCO-listed train winds along a narrow-gauge route, passing through Himachal’s pine forests shrouded in mist. With over a hundred tunnels, including the long Barog stretch, the ride feels like a hillside film playing in slow motion. With more than 800 bridges and heritage stations along the way, this is less about getting to Shimla and more about enjoying the crisp monsoon air as the toy-like coaches inch upward.

Goa to Karnataka: Waterfalls, forests and a dash of drama

If you want drama, this is your route. The train runs straight past Dudhsagar Falls, a four-tiered cascade that roars to life during the rains. Passengers rush to the windows, phones out, as spray from the waterfall soaks the air. The route also offers quieter moments. Villages, forests, and a gradual climb into Karnataka’s hills keep you glued to the view long after the falls fade behind.

Handy monsoon travel tips

Carry a light jacket since the chill sneaks in with the rain.

Keep snacks on hand, though pakoras and chai at stations are a treat.

Expect delays. Monsoon showers tend to slow things down.

Day journeys are best for scenic routes. Sleeping through them is a waste.

Travelling by train during the monsoon is not just about reaching your destination but savouring every moment of the journey. It’s about slowing down, watching the rain wash the countryside clean, and letting Indian Railways show you views flights will never give. This season is the time to swap airports for platforms and book yourself one of these rain-kissed rides.

