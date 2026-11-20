A father killed his wife and three children – aged 1, 3 and 5 – before taking his own life in a home in Plant City, Florida, on November 19. Police shared details of the harrowing 911 call in the aftermath of the murder-suicide.

The deaths came six months after Plant City saw another murder-suicide in May. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

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Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference where he said the dispatcher heard what went down in the house.

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What was heard on the 911 call

“We can hear a male's voice say ‘Sorry, buddy’,” the cop said, saying that this was followed by a loud bang. “In the distance, we can hear a small child begging for his life,” the cop added.

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{{^usCountry}} The child reportedly said, “Daddy, please don't shoot me” and “Daddy, please don't kill me” three or four times, Chronister added, saying that the pleas came before they heard another loud bang. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The child reportedly said, “Daddy, please don't shoot me” and “Daddy, please don't kill me” three or four times, Chronister added, saying that the pleas came before they heard another loud bang. {{/usCountry}}

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At this point, “without hesitation” and not knowing what was behind the locked doors, cops made their way into the house to face “what threat may be there,” Chronister told the press. However, they found that the threat was “already over” the cop said.

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“This husband, this father, executed his three small children, all under the age of six,” he said. “He then executes his wife and then takes his own life,” Chronister added.

Murder-suicide shows emotional toll on first responders

Chronister said that the deputies who responded to the home and the dispatcher who answered the 911 call felt the tragedy weigh on them heavily, as per CBS affiliate 10 Tampa Bay News.

Clara Reynolds, president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay, told the publication, “Many first responders, they don't feel like they can share this with their family. They don't feel like they can burden their clergy or other people.”

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Reynolds also said that it was important to address the trauma early on, before it accumulated. A motive for the murder-suicide is not known yet and the identities of the father and other family members has not been made public as of now.

The deaths come six months after Plant City saw another murder-suicide. In May, Hailey Dempsey allegedly killed her mother and two of her young daughters before she took her own life. The woman's 2-year-old daughter survived. Reynolds has noted that such incidents have “ripple effects” across an entire community.