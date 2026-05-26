Pleasant Hill, MO shooting: ‘Active scene’ at Cosentino’s Price Chopper; first details on victims emerge

A shooting at the Cosentino’s Price Chopper in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, on Monday afternoon led to a massive police response in the area. Initial reports indicate that multiple people may have been shot. However, the Pleasant Hill Police Department is yet to confirm the details of the incident.

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Kansas City, Missouri NBC affiliate KSHB reported that the Cass County Sheriff's Office is assisting with the shooting investigation. As of now, authorities have described the scene as an "active crime scene." The details of the incident have not been revealed.

This story is being updated.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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