Police release mugshots of 4 teens accused of beating Las Vegas student Jonathan Lewis to death

Mugshots of four teenagers accused of murdering fellow student Jonathan Lewis have been released. Eight juveniles have been arrested and will be tried as adults. However, mugshots of only four of them – Dontral Beaver, 16; Gianni Robinson, 17; Damien Hernandez, 17; and Treavion Randolph, 16 – have been released. (Clockwise from top left) Damien Hernandez, Dontral Beaver, Gianni Robinson, and Treavion Randolph have had their mugshots released (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

While these four teens appeared in court late last week, the others, also aged 13-17, remain in juvenile court. They are waiting to be transferred to adult court.

The youths brutally beat 17-year-old Jonathan Lewis near Rancho High School on November 1 when he tried to stand up for a younger friend who had been robbed by the gang. After the incident, a video showing the moment the fight broke out surfaced.

A hearing is set to be held on Tuesday, November 21, which will be an arraignment and a discussion of bail, said Randolph's attorney, Daniel Martinez from the Clark County Special Public Defender's Office.

“Tuesday will be an initial arraignment,” Daniel told 8 News Now. “If the district attorney has filed charges we will be entering a not guilty plea in all likelihood they'll address bail at that time.”

Randolph’s family told the Daily Mail that the video of the beating does not show him. They added that he is someone “who has never been in any trouble.”

“I've seen that video. I've watched it all. You can't see Treavion on there,” Randolph’s uncle said. “They say they identified him from that video, but we don't know for sure. We haven't been told much. We don't know a lot about the whole thing.”

Randolph has a brother, Lovell Randolph III, and a sister named Abigail. In May, his mother Oliva Lopez-Aranda filed for divorce from his father Lovell Randolph Jr due to irreconcilable differences.

Randolph Jr has a long criminal past and is in jail at present. He is serving a five-year sentence at Three Lakes Valley Conservation Camp in Elko, Nevada, for use of a deadly weapon. He was convicted in 2020 for battery, and in 2018 for conspiracy to commit a violent crime and robbery. He also has two convictions in 2015 for pandering and assault with a deadly weapon.

Meanwhile, Jonathan’s family has set up an anti-bullying foundation in his memory. The foundation, Team Jonathan, has reportedly partnered with other anti-bullying campaigns including Choose Love and Dads in Schools. Their aim is to combat the increasing number of bullying incidents in schools across the US.

