Poll reveals most Americans want the US government to publicly support Israel

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll has revealed a complex picture of American opinions regarding U.S. involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict. According to the poll, a significant portion of Americans, about 49%, believe the current level of U.S. support for Israel is appropriate.

U.S. President Joe Biden holds a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 78th U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2023. (Reuters)

An additional 29% think more should be done. This stance, however, is juxtaposed against a majority's disapproval of President Joe Biden's handling of the situation, indicating a challenging political landscape as he gears up for his re-election campaign.

The conflict, which was initiated with a devastating attack by Hamas on Israel in early October, has led to substantial casualties on both sides. In Israel, at least 1,300 people have lost their lives, while in Gaza, over 2,215 individuals, including 724 children, have perished. Thousands more have been injured and displaced.

The poll data shows a sharp partisan divide on the issue. Half of Republicans believe the U.S. is not doing enough to support Israel, a view shared by only 12% of Democrats and 26% of independents. Conversely, the same partisan split is evident when it comes to the U.S. involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, with 44% of Republicans feeling the U.S. is over-involved, compared to 15% of Democrats and 34% of independents.

President Biden, aligning with the majority sentiment, has expressed unwavering support for Israel. However, the poll reveals that 54% of Americans disapprove of his handling of the conflict, while 41% approve.

The survey also highlights that opinions vary concerning the responsibility to protect civilians. While 53% believe the U.S. has a duty to safeguard Israeli civilians, 54% do not think the U.S. has a similar responsibility for Palestinian civilians. Moreover, a significant 63% feel the U.S. need not actively work toward Palestinian statehood, and 50% believe ensuring peace in the Middle East is not America's responsibility.

