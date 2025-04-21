Pope Francis cause of death: How did Catholic Church head die?

Pope Francis, the first Latin American and 266th pope of the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88 on April 21. The Vatican confirmed the cause of his death. Pope Francis passed away quietly at his home in Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican.(AFP)

Double pneumonia complications have been verified as Pope Francis' cause of death. His condition had been deteriorating since he was sent to Gemelli Hospital in Rome in the middle of February due to bronchitis that developed into pneumonia in both lungs. He showed early signs of improvement, but his health gradually deteriorated and he experienced respiratory crises that need ventilator assistance. He passed away quietly at his home in Casa Santa Marta, the Vatican.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, announced his passing, saying, “The Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father at 7:35 this morning. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

Pope Francis ordained as priest in 1969

Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on December 17, 1936. He was ordained as a priest in 1969 and went on to become the Archbishop of Buenos Aires. After Pope Benedict XVI resigned, Francis was elected as pope on March 13, 2013. He was renowned for his humility and chose to live in the Vatican's Casa Santa Marta guesthouse instead of the customary papal palaces.

During his pontificate, he worked to confront modern challenges and reform the Church. Known for saying, “Who am I to judge?” in reference to gay Catholics, he placed a strong emphasis on reaching out to underrepresented groups. Francis, who came under fire from conservative elements within the Church, also prioritized social justice, the ecology, and interfaith understanding.

Pope Francis health issues

Pope Francis has experienced health issues in recent years, such as being admitted to the hospital in February 2025 after contracting bronchitis that progressed to pneumonia. He nevertheless carried out his responsibilities in spite of these problems, making public appearances as recently as Easter Sunday.

Pope Francis funeral

Funeral preparations are in progress; the Vatican will make the specifics public. Pope Francis's passing signifies the end of a period of significant transformation for the Catholic Church, leaving a legacy of humility, compassion, and a dedication to meeting the demands of the contemporary world.