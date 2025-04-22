‘Pope Francis will be reincarnated’: Trisha Paytas pregnancy theory resurfaces after pontiff’s death

Pope Francis passed away on Monday at the age of 88, after serving as the Head of the Catholic Church for 12 years. Earlier this month, he spent several weeks hospitalized in Rome, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs. Social media users bizarrely blamed Trisha Paytas for Pope Francis' death. (AP and Instagram/ Trisha Paytas)

According to the Vatican, the official cause of death was a stroke, followed by a coma and irreversible cardiocirculatory collapse.

As the world mourned the passing of the pontiff, an unusual theory began circulating on X—blaming the death on internet personality Trisha Paytas.

The bizarre internet conspiracy claims that whenever Paytas is pregnant, a major public figure dies. This theory first went viral in 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II passed away, less than a week before Paytas gave birth to her first child. The timing led to a wave of memes suggesting the Queen had been "reincarnated" as Paytas’ daughter.

In March of this year, Paytas announced she is expecting her third child, whose gender has not yet been revealed.

In the wake of the pope's death, the meme cycle has resurfaced, with X users once again discussing the strange coincidence.

“You're laughing. pope francis is about to be reincarnated as trisha paytas’ baby and you're laughing,” one person commented.

Another wrote, “Trisha paytas being pregnant every time a figure of importance dies is actually insane omg.”

A third person wrote, “Oh my god I just remembered Trisha paytas is pregnant… Welcome back, pope.”

Another person commented, “is it any coincidence that trisha paytas is pregnant again and the pope dies?? she's collecting world leaders atp.”

Official Vatican Statement On Pope's Demise -

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, announced Pope Francis' passing from the Casa Santa Marta residence in Vatican City on Monday morning.

"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church. He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."