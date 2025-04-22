Pope Francis asked for humble burial in his will: ‘Tomb must be in the earth…’ | Here's what document says

Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday at the age of 88, outlined in his last will and testament where he wished to be buried. The head of the Catholic Church died a day after making an unexpected appearance at St. Peter’s Square for Easter celebrations. According to the Vatican, he suffered a stroke that led to a coma and eventually caused “irreversible” heart failure. Pope Francis' body may be moved to St. Peter's Basilica by Wednesday, pending approval from cardinals. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)(AP)

The Argentine pope died at his residence in Santa Marta within the Vatican, nearly a month after being discharged from the hospital, where he had spent five weeks battling double pneumonia. Just a day after he greeted Easter crowds, mourners filled St. Peter’s Square, many visibly emotional.

Dated June 29, 2022, his will reveals his final wishes regarding his burial. Francis wrote, “With the feeling that the sunset of my earthly life is approaching,” he wanted to express only his burial preferences.

Where did Pope Francis want to be buried?

“I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy,” he wrote in the document, which the Vatican made public on Monday. “Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.”

The basilica, dating back to the fifth century, is among the four major papal basilicas in Rome and is dedicated to the Virgin Mary, according to CBS News. Francis visited the church to pray after each of his over 100 foreign trips.

“I ask that my tomb be prepared in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica,” he stated in the will.

Pope Francis leaves more burial instructions

In his will, Pope Francis also addressed how the costs related to his burial should be handled. He stated, “The expenses for the preparation of my burial will be covered by the sum of the benefactor that I have arranged, to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and of which I have provided appropriate instructions to Rolandas Makrickas (a Catholic cardinal) Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Chapter.”

Regarding the style of his tomb, he requested that it be modest and grounded: “The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus.”

Here's the full text of Pope Francis's last will and testament

"Feeling that the sunset of my earthly life is approaching and with lively hope in Eternal Life, I wish to express my testamentary will only with regard to the place of my burial. I have always entrusted my life and my priestly and episcopal ministry to the Mother of Our Lord, Mary Most Holy. Therefore, I ask that my mortal remains rest awaiting the day of resurrection in the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

I wish that my last earthly journey conclude precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary where I went for prayer at the beginning and end of each Apostolic Journey to confidently entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and thank Her for her docile and maternal care.

I ask that my tomb be prepared in the niche of the side nave between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the aforementioned Papal Basilica as indicated in the enclosed attachment.

The tomb must be in the earth; simple, without particular decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus.

The expenses for the preparation of my burial will be covered by the sum of the benefactor that I have arranged, to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore and of which I have provided appropriate instructions to Mons. Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Chapter.

May the Lord give the deserved reward to those who have loved me and will continue to pray for me. The suffering that has become present in the last part of my life I have offered to the Lord for peace in the world and brotherhood among peoples."