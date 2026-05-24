Portage power outage in Michigan: Kalamazoo County Dispatch issues update; check Consumers Energy map, restoration time

A massive power outage impacted thousands on Saturday in Portage, the Michigan city as Kalamazoo County Dispatch issued an update on the situation.

A power outage has been reported in Portage, Michigan. Image for representational purposes.(Unsplash)

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“Kalamazoo County Dispatch is aware of the power outage effecting Portage. For restoration times please contact Consumers Energy directly,” the government organization wrote on Facebook and added a warning that if a traffic light is out then an intersection should be treated as a four way stop.

The warning indicated that public services and traffic might be impacted due to the outage though there's been no reports of the same yet. Portage is south of the city of Kalamazoo and is part of the Kalamazoo-Portage Metropolitan Statistical Area.

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{{^usCountry}} As per Consumers Energy over 7,000 people have been impacted and the area of South Westnedge Avenue and I-94 has been hit the worst. Portage power outage: Map and areas affected {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As per Consumers Energy over 7,000 people have been impacted and the area of South Westnedge Avenue and I-94 has been hit the worst. Portage power outage: Map and areas affected {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One person informed on a local Facebook group “No power on Oakland from Milham past romance, South land us out, Speedway on milham is out.” Yet another wrote “Power outage at Sam's club.” It is located at 7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One person informed on a local Facebook group “No power on Oakland from Milham past romance, South land us out, Speedway on milham is out.” Yet another wrote “Power outage at Sam's club.” It is located at 7021 S Westnedge Ave, Portage. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read | Americans are paying more electricity bills because AI is… {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read | Americans are paying more electricity bills because AI is… {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} To this, one person shared a map of the outage from Consumers Energy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To this, one person shared a map of the outage from Consumers Energy. {{/usCountry}}

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“Pretty much everything east of 131 to just beyond Westnedge, and south of 94 to Center Ave is out,” they wrote.

Portage power outage: When will power be restored

As per Consumers Energy power is expected to be restored in impacted areas by May 23 9:30pm. However, this is an estimated timeline that has been provided.

A cause for the outage was not immediately clear though the Consumers Energy site noted there was ‘equipment issue’ detected.

Portage power outage: Reactions

Several people reacted to the power outage in Portage. “No wonder our electricity blinked on East Osterhout,” one person wrote. Another added “Transformer blew up behind Home Depot.”

Some shared areas they were seeing no power in. “No power at Timberwood crossing either,” one wrote and another added “No power here at The View apartments.”

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Yet another chipped in saying “A tree took out the power by foxwood wherever that is.” With the power outage, traffic lights are also getting impacted, which could cause accidents. “Westnedge has some traffic lights out! Just witnessed a near accident as drivers are failing to treat these as four way stops,” one wrote.

Another added “Same at Firestone, the Cadilliac dealer and Olive Garden,” speaking of the outage. Yet another said “Just had internet issues on south side of town.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

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