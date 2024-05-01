Priceless TikTok clip of Prince Harry teasing Meghan Markle goes viral, 'I love their love story', awes internet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's endearing relationship dynamic has once again captured the internet's attention, thanks to a viral video resurfacing on TikTok. The footage, originally from their 2022 Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," showcases a playful exchange between the couple, shedding light on their early dating days. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, look at each other as they attend the Royal Salute Polo Challenge to benefit Sentebale, in Wellington, Florida, U.S., April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello(REUTERS)

Uploaded to TikTok by user, queendianaspncer, on April 27, the video has the the couple's heartwarming exchange that's now gone viral, gaining over half a million views on the social media site.

In the clip, Harry reminisces about their first date at Soho House in London, humorously revealing Meghan's tardiness. "She was late," he jests, prompting Meghan's surprised response, "I was late?"

"Yeah, remember? You came rushing in from having a shower," the prince prompted.

Meghan remembered she had come from Wimbledon but noted it was only "like five minutes" and added: "I hate being late."

"I was like 'you can be as late as you want, I ain't moving,'" Harry remembered.

Comments flooded in, the video has also garnered over 80,000 likes on TikTok and 100 comments, many of which have praised the couple and their ease in each other's company.

"I love their love story! Wishing them all the love and success in the world," wrote one TikTok fan.

"They're so good for each other...perfect soulmates," posted another, with a further comment reading: "So cute teasing her...you get the impression she could be a bit uptight but nice to see them joke about one another."

The lighthearted moment offers a glimpse into the couple's relationship, characterized by laughter, camaraderie, and affection. As Harry and Meghan approach their sixth wedding anniversary on May 19, their enduring bond continues to resonate with audiences worldwide, serving as a heartwarming reminder of love's enduring spirit.