Prince Harry has said he would be willing to return to military service and fight alongside British forces if the United Kingdom needed him, amid growing concerns over Russia’s aggression and the escalating security threat posed by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Prince Harry said he would put on a military uniform again if Britain needed him. (AFP)

Prince Harry says he's ready to return to military service Speaking to The Telegraph during a visit to Lviv in western Ukraine, the Duke of Sussex said he believed the UK and Russia had effectively been engaged in a conflict for nearly a decade, even without direct military confrontation on British soil.

“Just because there’s not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us, it doesn’t mean that we’re not at war,” Harry said, suggesting that the nature of modern warfare extends beyond conventional battlefield fighting.

The prince also expressed his willingness to put on a military uniform again if circumstances demanded it. “If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 percent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel,” he said.

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Prince's military experience: Two tours of Afghanistan Harry's comments carry particular significance given his own military background. He served in the British Army for ten years, undertaking two operational tours of Afghanistan. He initially trained at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before joining the Blues and Royals regiment. He later qualified as an Apache helicopter pilot and returned to Afghanistan in 2012, where he served as an Apache co-pilot gunner.

His military career ended in 2015, following which he continued supporting members of the armed forces and veterans through various charitable initiatives, including the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans that he founded in 2014.

Harry praises Ukraine's resistance against Russian aggression During the Ukraine visit, Harry also praised the country's determination to defend itself against Russian military aggression, arguing that other nations should pay close attention to its experience.

“There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there’s a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine,” he said.

'We should all be nervous': Harry on global security threats Asked about the increasingly uncertain international security environment, Harry acknowledged that the situation should concern people across the world.

“I think we should all be nervous, absolutely. And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again,” he added.