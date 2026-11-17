His remarks come after his administration officials said the three leaders would discuss nuclear disarmament and the Iran war, but steer clear of Russia's war with Ukraine. China has maintained that it is a neutral party in the conflict and called for peace talks.

In the first-ever meeting between the leaders of the US, China and Russia, Trump revealed that he planned to talk about the Russia-Ukraine conflict during the meeting with Putin and Xi. Ukraine had earlier expressed concerns that the meeting would sideline Kyiv and "encourage Putin to continue this war".

As US President Donald Trump leaves for the Philippines to attend the Asean summit, the world will be closely watching his trilateral meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Why has the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting been compared to the Yalta Conference?

Why has the Trump-Xi-Putin meeting been compared to the Yalta Conference?

What issues are Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin expected to discuss at the Shenzhen meeting?

What issues are Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin expected to discuss at the Shenzhen meeting?

On Monday, China said the three leaders would discuss "world peace" when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen, without mentioning either Iran or Ukraine. China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said that these discussions would focus on "promoting strategic stability in major-power relations".

Soon afterwards, Trump said the discussion would cover denuclearisation and the conflict with Iran. This came as the Trump administration repeatedly criticised China's rapidly expanding arsenal and demanded that Beijing be part of a formal arms control treaty.

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In a surprising turn of events, Trump said he would discuss the Ukraine war with Xi and Putin, despite officials previously saying he would steer clear of the topic. "We’ll talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine. Ukraine’s losing Ukraine. Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we’ll be talking about that," he told reporters at the White House.

There has been no official comment from Russia or China on Trump's remarks. Earlier, German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that Xi showed "irritation" in a recent meeting when the idea of the trilateral talks covering Ukraine came up.

"He explicitly pointed out that this is a European conflict, in which the Europeans must also be at the table," he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Possible Trump-Kim meeting Trump also said he might meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in China, which could dramatically reshape his trip through East Asia. The US president said Kim "may come” to Shenzhen but “that's up to President Xi."

Trump met with Kim on three occasions during his first term before nuclear talks between the two leaders collapsed. However, Trump has not been able to get Kim to meaningfully engage since his return to the White House last year.

Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in another meeting during his current term, even though North Korea has rebuffed such attempts. In August, Trump ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea.

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Meanwhile, Russia's Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Monday that Putin could meet Kim if he comes to China. This came as North Korea sent about 14,000 to 15,000 troops to support Russia's war in Ukraine since 2024, as per Ukrainian and South Korean estimates.

Russia rejects 'Yalta' references Notably, the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen has drawn comparisons to the Yalta Conference, the 1945 gathering at which the leaders of the US, Britain and the Soviet Union agreed to divide Germany and Berlin into four military occupation zones. The meeting triggered concern that several countries would be excluded from discussions that will impact their future.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is among those who have warned against a repeat of the Yalta arrangement that will potentially redraw spheres of influence. "We really don't want this to turn into 'Yalta 2, 3, 4,' with a redistribution of influence," he said in October.

However, Russia has dismissed references to the Yalta Conference, saying the decisions made by the three leaders won't be imposed on other countries. "These are the games of political scientists and have nothing to do with reality," Peskov, quoted by Interfax news agency, told journalists.

The Kremlin spokesperson said at least Russia and China stood for a "multi-polar world order" with no decisions imposed on other nations. However, many see the meeting as an opportunity for Putin to secure an end to the Ukraine conflict on Russia's terms.

Musk to accompany Trump Trump will be accompanied by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is shaping up to be a top investigative target of the incoming Democratic majority in Congress. US officials told The Associated Press that Musk has economic and national security interests that make him a valuable adviser to Trump.

This came after Jensen Huang was ousted as the CEO of Nvidia for having an extramarital affair with an alleged agent of the Chinese government. Beijing has denied that Alice Huang was a spy. However, Trump does not plan to confront the Chinese leader on the matter.

Also Read | Nvidia board not considering Jensen Huang’s return as CEO despite Trump and Musk’s push: Report

The three-way meeting will also put the spotlight on the ongoing US war with Iran, which has often allied with China and Russia. The war has been widely blamed for the Republican Party’s losses in the November midterm elections.

(with inputs from AP, Bloomberg and Reuters)