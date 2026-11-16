China says Xi, Trump, Putin to discuss ‘world peace’ in upcoming trilateral: ‘It will be of ground-breaking significance’
The trilateral is expected to happen on Thursday on the sidelines of a summit of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders in Shenzhen.
Published on: Nov 16, 2026, 13:49:29 IST
AFP
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China said on Monday that President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin would discuss "world peace" when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week.
The three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing, hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting.
"It will be of ground-breaking significance," she said.