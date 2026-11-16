China says Xi, Trump, Putin to discuss ‘world peace’ in upcoming trilateral: ‘It will be of ground-breaking significance’

China said on Monday that President Xi Jinping and his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin would discuss "world peace" when they hold their first trilateral summit in Shenzhen this week. A delivery man rides past a sign promoting the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation China 2026 summit in Shenzhen. (AP)

The three leaders will hold "in-depth exchanges on safeguarding world peace and promoting strategic stability in major-power relations", foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a news briefing, hours after Beijing confirmed the meeting.

"It will be of ground-breaking significance," she said.