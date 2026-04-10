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Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine

Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 02:05 am IST
AFP |
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Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a ceasefire in its war with Ukraine for the Orthodox Easter holidays, the Kremlin said Thursday.

Putin announces Orthodox Easter ceasefire with Ukraine

With talks on ending the four-year-old conflict derailed by the Middle East war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week that he had made a holiday truce proposal through the United States.

"A ceasefire is declared from 16:00 on April 11 until the end of the day on 12 April 2026" by Putin, "in connection with the approaching Orthodox feast of Easter," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia's General Staff "have been instructed to cease combat operations in all directions for this period," the Kremlin said, adding that troops were ready to "counter any possible provocations by the enemy".

"We assume that the Ukrainian side will follow the example of the Russian Federation."

There has so far been no reaction from Ukrainian official sources.

The situation is, however, unfavourable for Ukraine in the Donetsk region, towards the cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, according to the ISW.

Moscow wants Ukraine to pull troops from both cities without a fight as part of any peace accord.

Ukraine has in recent days stepped up assaults on Russian energy targets, especially oil-exporting ports after prices spiked on the back of the Middle East war.

Several rounds of US-led talks have failed to bring the warring sides closer to an agreement and US attention is now focused on Iran.

The negotiations have become deadlocked with Moscow demanding territorial and political concessions that Zelensky has ruled out as tantamount to capitulation.

Moscow occupies just over 19 percent of Ukraine, the majority of which was seized during the first weeks of the conflict.

bur/tw

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
ukraine volodymyr zelensky ceasefire
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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